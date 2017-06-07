Rotarians Host Annual Lunch for Dunnottar Students

The annual lunch for Dunnottar School remains a marquee event on the itinerary of fundraising activities for the Rotary Club of Saint Lucia.

The Club recently invited faculty and students at the special needs school to break bread at the Windjammer Hotel where they raised over $500 for the institution.

President Selma St. Prix says the club wanted to help teachers meet some of the needs of the differently abled students.

The lunch is also an opportunity for staff to relax and take a break from their regular schedules.

The school is desperately seeking building to house all the students.

In May, Rotary collaborated with US Travel Company “Beachbums” Cares to donate a sensory pool to the institution.

The Dunnottar School provides care, education, and training for children and adults with developmental disabilities aged 5-25.