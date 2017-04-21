Rotary Club Hosts Annual Drug Free Camp

The Rotary Club of Saint Lucia is hosting its annual anti-drug camp this Easter.

The camp targets at-risk youth.

First time participant and Babonneau resident Jime Jules says the camp has been insightful.

The 2017 rotary Easter camp celebrated love, which Jules says was echoed throughout the exercise.

With the slogan, “service above self”, the rotary club seeks to create lasting change in communities through its many initiatives.

Worldwide the club is known for its work in eradicating polio.

The St. Lucia rotary club is commemorating 50 years of existence from July 1st 2016 to June 30th 2017.



Jime Jules- participant Rotary Club anti-drug Easter camp