RSL Employees Meet Their Union

Employees at radio Saint Lucia had a sit down with their trade union representatives on Friday January 20th, as they seek clarification at state-owned radio St. Lucia.
Civil service association representatives say the meeting covered many areas of concern, including job security and the need to hammer out a new collective agreement.
