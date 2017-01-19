RSL Employees Reportedly Worried Station’s Future

Breaking News
Alison Kentish


Employees of Radio Saint Lucia want answers about their future.
Speculation over the fate of the radio station continues, months after the minister with responsibility for broadcasting promised sweeping changes to RSL.
With rumblings of an imminent closure growing louder, the employees’ trade union representative and the media association are hoping to get the facts on RSL.

