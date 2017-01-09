S.O.S Activists Staged Protest March In Vieux Fort

Breaking News
Alison Kentish


Members of the ‘save our sandy beach’ group are stepping up their campaign against the multi-billion dollar desert star holdings (DSH) Project in the South.
The members held what was originally publicized as a silent protest in Vieux Fort on January 7th.
The event was however interspersed with chants and public appeals for the protection of Sandy Beach.

