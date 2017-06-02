Saint Lucia Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association held Senior Ball

PRESS RELEASE:-The Saint Lucia Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association held its inaugural Senior Ball under the theme “I Will Remember You”. The Ball took place at the Bay Gardens Hotel on April 29th, 2017.

The Senior Ball was held in honor of all persons living with or affected by Alzheimer’s or any other form of dementia. It is part of a series of activities held by the association in order to provide training to volunteers and caregivers and assistance to families. Too often families are left to cope with the challenges on their own. The senior Ball brought these families together to provide respite relief.

Phillipa Hunte, Vice President of the association, was pleased with the outcome. ‘Our first ball was a success and we’re looking forward to having it bigger next year. The outcome was more than we expected and I’m happy that we are able to create an event for the persons living with dementia as well as caregivers’ family and friends. It was a place where they could all socialize and most of all have fun. We are trying hard to help spread awareness and we thank all those who helped made this a memorable event.”

The Ball proved to be a great success and garnered the interest of many supporters of the cause as well as individuals living with dementia. Participants enjoyed a buffet style dinner then a music mix by DJ Marcus. Some of the raffled prizes included a phone from Digicel, a laptop from JE Bergasse & Company Limited and 50/50 raffle. Other prizes included gifts certificates from Garden of Vegan, Harris Paint, J’S Wrap City, Regina Posvar (bio scan), Eden Herbs, Face to Face Day Spa and Rissa’s Electic Kouture.

The association would like to thank all the individuals and organizations that contributed to the success of this fundraiser. NAGICO Insurance St. Lucia provided much needed financial assistance. The management and staff of Bay Gardens Hotel and volunteers from the Anse La Raye chapter of “I believe in Volunteering, provided hands on support that night. Other sponsors include:

