Saint Lucia confirms new UK PR role

The Saint Lucia Tourist Board has confirmed the appointment of Liz Fay to lead PR in the UK.

Liz formally took on the role on 12th June 2017 and her immediate focus is to develop the UK PR and social media strategy to support the trade partners their efforts in generating awareness, desirability and demand for Saint Lucia.

Liz has worked in travel PR for over 10 years for both Government and commercial organizations including AIR FRANCE KLM and NH Hotels.

Most recently, she worked for the Foreign & Commonwealth Office. Prior to that, she spent five years leading the UK PR agency team for the Saint Lucia Tourist Board.

Liz is an established PR professional with experience across travel, lifestyle, consumer health and entertainment sectors and was previously a board director at Consolidated PR, managing the consumer brand division.

Reporting to Patricia Charley-Leon, who directs the UK operations of the tourist board, her remit is to engage with trade and consumer media and influencers to continue to raise awareness of the island’s niche products.

Agnes Francis, Executive Chairperson of the Saint Lucia Tourist Board said: “Liz brings her extensive knowledge of Saint Lucia and a strong combination of travel and lifestyle brand communications experience which we are excited about in this new phase for the Saint Lucia’s tourism industry.”