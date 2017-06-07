Saint Lucia Fire Service continues to build capacity

Press Release:-The Saint Lucia Fire Service is continuing efforts to build capacity in specialized areas of firefighting. Two officers recently completed training in Fire Investigation at the Florida State Fire College in the United States.

LFM 442 Owen Cazaubon and FM 450 Dwayne-Ferdinand both described the course as very intense yet rewarding. In sharing his impressions of the training in Fire Investigations. LFM 442 Cazaubon said: “The course provided an array of pertinent information, combined with practical learning materials. The course also provided a knowledgeable foundation for the fire protection of buildings and occupants. It was conducted by reputable tutors.” The subject areas covered included Accelerant Detection, Human Factors and Indicators, Weather factors, Documenting the’ fire scene, Fire scene sketching, Evidence, Reporting, Vehicle fires”Wild land fires, Electrical considerations and more.

The duo thanked the entire management team of the Saint Lucia Fire Service for the opportunity and commended its vision for equipping officers to deal with the challenges that lie ahead. Meantime, Divisional Officer George Victorin and Acting Sub-Ordinate Ireneus Henry have proceeded to attend an Orientation Training Workshop and Development Exercise, hosted by the CARICOM Disaster Relief Unit (CDRU) from May 29 – June 2,2017 in St. Michael, Barbados.

The purpose of this Orientation Training and Deployment Exercise is to prepare participants for effective deployment in fulfillment of the CDRU’s mandate to conduct and or support Emergency Response Functions (ERFs) in any CDEMA Participating State stricken by natural or technological hazards.