Saint Lucia to Host Inaugural Fashion Awards

Rehani Isidore 50 mins ago News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

On May 31st, authorities in the recently established Saint Lucia Fashion Council announced plans to host a national fashion awards ceremony. The not for profit Saint Lucia Fashion Council led by

president Joycie Mederick was founded on April 25th, 2016. The aim of the Fashion Council is to promote and develop the local fashion industry by providing technical support to industry workers.

Claudia Jn Baptiste Chairs the Fashion Awards committee and informed the press of the awards categories ahead of the inaugural ceremony carded for October 2017.

  • Emerging Talent: Designer of the Year award
  • Model of the Year award
  • Costume Designer award
  • Student Emerging Designer award
  • Accessories Designer award
  • Men’s wear Designer award
  • Women’s wear Designer award
  • Children’s wear Designer award
  • Hair stylist of the Year award
  • Makeup Artist of the Year award
  • Nail Technician of the Year award
  • Fashion Blogger of the Year award
  • Ready to Wear Designer award
  • Swimsuit / Beachwear Designer award

The Fashion Awards committee also indicated plans to handout a president’s award, style legend award, award for positive change and a production designer award.

The Saint Lucia Fashion Council also has the backing of the Department of Commerce. The Fashion Awards committee is now accepting applications.

