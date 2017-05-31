Saint Lucia to Host Inaugural Fashion Awards

On May 31st, authorities in the recently established Saint Lucia Fashion Council announced plans to host a national fashion awards ceremony. The not for profit Saint Lucia Fashion Council led by

president Joycie Mederick was founded on April 25th, 2016. The aim of the Fashion Council is to promote and develop the local fashion industry by providing technical support to industry workers.

Claudia Jn Baptiste Chairs the Fashion Awards committee and informed the press of the awards categories ahead of the inaugural ceremony carded for October 2017.

Emerging Talent: Designer of the Year award

Model of the Year award

Costume Designer award

Student Emerging Designer award

Accessories Designer award

Men’s wear Designer award

Women’s wear Designer award

Children’s wear Designer award

Hair stylist of the Year award

Makeup Artist of the Year award

Nail Technician of the Year award

Fashion Blogger of the Year award

Ready to Wear Designer award

Swimsuit / Beachwear Designer award

The Fashion Awards committee also indicated plans to handout a president’s award, style legend award, award for positive change and a production designer award.

The Saint Lucia Fashion Council also has the backing of the Department of Commerce. The Fashion Awards committee is now accepting applications.