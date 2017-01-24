Saint Lucia Joins Land Degradation Project

Saint Lucia has joined the global mechanism Land Degradation Neutrality (LDN) target setting programme.
This initiative supports countries in establishing national targets.
A seminar was recently held in Saint Lucia to help stakeholders achieve the objective of preserving the land for sustainable development.
