Saint Lucia Joins Land Degradation Project

Joachim Duplessis 11 mins ago


Saint Lucia has joined the global mechanism Land Degradation Neutrality (LDN) target setting programme.
This initiative supports countries in establishing national targets.
A seminar was recently held in Saint Lucia to help stakeholders achieve the objective of preserving the land for sustainable development.

