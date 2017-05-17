Saint Lucia LGBTI community observes International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (IDAHOT)

Local Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex [LGBTI] advocacy agency, United & Strong [UnS] joined the global community on May 17th to observe the annual International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia [IDAHOT]. Listen below.

According to a May 16th UNAIDS press release by Regional Director Dr. César Núñez;

“The focus is on the role of families in the well-being of their LGBTI members.

The realisation or revelation that a young person’s sexual orientation or gender identity is at odds with cultural norms or religious teachings is distressing for many families. Some relatives respond with uneasy silence. CARIMIS, a 2014 online survey in the Caribbean, showed that one in three MSM actually kept their sexuality a secret from their families. Other families attempt to use unproven and dangerous methods to change their loved ones. All too often young people are abused, rejected, disowned or put out. In Latin America, 44–70% of transgender women and girls have felt the need to leave home or were thrown out of their homes.”

United and Strong plan a special cocktail reception with the British High Commission to cap off local IDAHOT observances.