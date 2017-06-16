SAINT LUCIA PARTICIPATES IN “FUTURE ENERGY EXPO ASTANA 2017

Press Release:-CASTRIES, Saint Lucia, June 13, 2017; Saint Lucia is among 105 countries and 14 international organisations participating in an extensive, 3-month energy exposition in Kazakstan.

Held under the theme “Future Energy”, ASTANA EXPO 2017 brings the global community together to exchange information and ideas that can inform the global response to present day energy challenges.

Astana Expo is the largest energy exposition of its kind. It is a unique global platform for the business, policy and technology stakeholder groups with a view to keeping people at the heart of sustainable energy debate. To this end, the expoposition also integrates art, culture and entertainment as vehicles through which to promote education, training and knowledge transfer. The exposition opened on June 10 and will run until September 10, 2017.

With the support of the Saint Lucia Trade Export Promotion Agency (TEPA), a contingent from the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development (MERGISD) is in Kazakhstan for Astana Expo 2017. Planning towards the island’s participation has been ongoing over the course of a year, through the collaborative effort of TEPA, the Renewable Energy Department within the MERGISD, and key stakeholders.

Saint Lucia’s stand is one of twelve forming the CARICOM Community Plaza and features Key Renewable Energy Projects and investment opportunities which align with the theme of the exposition. Other CARICOM Member States participating are Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Vincent & the Grenadines, Suriname, Saint Kitts & Nevis and Antigua & Barbuda.

ASTANA EXPO 2017 is designed to address the issue of energy from several perspectives, allowing it to be appreciated as a determining factor in how societies and everyday life function. Through educational modules and interactive elements that inspire behavior change in ecological and energy efficient lifestyles, the Expo offers a platform for debate and discovery for the approximately 5 million visitors that it is expected to attract.

Cross cutting issues being addressed through dialogue, debate and interpretation include C02 emissions and the promotion of trends leading to environmental enhancement, the rational use of energy and the related economic and environmental considerations, and energy access as a basic human need and right.’

A diverse cultural experience will form part of the expo, with over 3000 events scheduled to be held across 93 exhibition days.

Saint Lucia’s display will also promote the island as a destination presenting our authentic products, services and culture. Saint Lucia Distiller’s products will be promoted and sold in the CARICOM Bar and sampling and tastings of other export offerings will be conducted.

TEPA has been working with the Cultural Development Foundation (CDF) to mobilize two cultural contingents funded by the event organizers to perform at the exposition. One group will be in Kazakhstan for a week, while the other will be there for a period of 45 days. The objective is to enable visitors to experience the island through literature, samples of products and an interactive experience into Saint Lucia’s history, culture, export offerings with a specific focus on the island’s renewable energy projects.