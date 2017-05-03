Saint Lucia ranks number 2 in Americas for Press Freedom

Freedom House lists Saint Lucia as second best in the Americas region for press freedom in the 2017 freedom of the press index. Freedom House studied 35 countries in the Americas and found 46% has an environment conducive for a free press.

Saint Lucia ranks number one in the English speaking Caribbean region ahead of Barbados, Jamaica, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Bahamas, Dominica and Trinidad and Tobago. Out of more than 150 countries and territories surveyed by Freedom House, Saint Lucia garnered a global ranking of 16.

Freedom House is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that supports democratic change, monitors freedom, and advocates for democracy and human rights.

The Freedom House freedom of the press report was published in April 2017.

FREEDOM OF THE PRESS 2017: Press Freedom’s Dark Horizon

https://freedomhouse.org/sites/default/files/FOTP_2017_booklet_FINAL_April28.pdf