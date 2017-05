In just about one week, Saint Lucia will embark on another stage of luxury tourist attractions. Sandals Grande Saint Lucia is set to welcome guests to the Eastern Caribbean’s first ‘over-the-water’ bungalows.

HTS Newsforce visited the property, which hopes to attract super high-end visitors to ST. Lucia and boost spin-off attractions for tourism operators on the destination.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Print