Saint Lucia Records First Road Fatality Of 2017

Saint Lucia recorded its first road fatality in 2017 on January 30th.
A dump truck slammed into 22-year-old pedestrian on the Sans Soucis Bridge along the John Compton Highway.
He sustained traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at hospital.
Rehani Isidore was on the accident scene from Monday night and filed this report.
