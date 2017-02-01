Breaking News
Home / Top Stories / Saint Lucia Records First Road Fatality Of 2017

Saint Lucia Records First Road Fatality Of 2017

Rehani Isidore 5 mins ago Top Stories Leave a comment


Saint Lucia recorded its first road fatality in 2017 on January 30th.
A dump truck slammed into 22-year-old pedestrian on the Sans Soucis Bridge along the John Compton Highway.
He sustained traumatic injuries and was pronounced dead at hospital.
Rehani Isidore was on the accident scene from Monday night and filed this report.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

PM On Vat Reduction Rate Rollout

The value added tax rate is scheduled to slip to 12.5 Percent as of Wednesday …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved