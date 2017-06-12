SAINT LUCIA TOURIST BOARD WOOS TRAVEL AGENTS

SAINT LUCIA (June 8, 2017) – Travel agents are vital to the success of any tourist destination, a fact that the Saint Lucia Tourist Board (SLTB) never loses sight of. Once again, the SLTB has launched its annual travel agent incentive program, Saint Lucia Agent Months (SLAM). Now in its 7th year, SLAM’s aim is to showcase Saint Lucia to visiting travel agents so that they have an intimate knowledge of the island. It is also an opportunity for the agents to conduct site inspections at various hotels. SLAM runs through November 30, 2017, and includes special rates on accommodations, tours and attractions.

A wide range of hotels and resorts are participating in SLAM and they include: Alize Inn, Anse Chastanet, BLU St. Lucia, BodyHoliday Saint Lucia, Coco Palm, Fond Doux Plantation & Resort, Harmony Suites, Hotel Chocolat, Jade Mountain, La Dauphine Estate, Marigot Beach Club & Dive Resort, Rendezvous, St. James’s Club Morgan Bay, Sugar Beach – A Viceroy Resort, Ti Kaye Resort & Spa and Villa Beach Cottages. Travel agents can also take advantage of fun tours and attractions provided by Rainforest Forest Sky Rides/Adventures St. Lucia, Botanical Gardens and Diamond Falls among others. Participating agents get to enjoy a total experience of what it is like to have a uniquely Saint Lucian vacation.

SLTB’s Director of Marketing – USA, Kelly Fontenelle-Clarke, lauds SLAM as “a great way for the travel agents to experience the destination while they get updated on all the product offerings that Saint Lucia has to offer their clients”. An added bonus of SLAM is that agents can save 50-70 per cent off published fares via WestJet Vacations when they book and travel by December 15, 2017. Blackout dates will apply. Interested agents should call 1-877-664-3205 to take advantage of WestJet’s travel agent discount program.