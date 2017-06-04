Saint Lucian Med Students Graduate in Taiwan

The first group of St. Lucian students from the College of Medicine at I-Shou University in Taiwan graduated today.

President of the Association of St. Lucians in Taiwan Keril Victor said he is proud to celebrate this milestone.

Victor, an economics major at National Chengchi University, said these students were the first recipients of the newly established medical scholarship by the Taiwanese government in 2013.

I-Shou University (ISU) has eight colleges with a total of 16,000 students, according to its website.

ISU was approved by the Ministry of Education in Taiwan to establish the School of Chinese Medicine for Post Baccalaureate in the Academic Year 2010, and then the School of Medicine for International Students with all courses taught in English in 2013.

“To our greater delight, after thirteen years of efforts, the establishment of the College of Medicine was officially approved by the Ministry of Education in the same year,” the school further states.