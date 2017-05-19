Saint Lucian Products feature in Latin American

CASTRIES, Saint Lucia, May 18, 2017; Saint Lucian products are featuring alongside those of participating Latin American countries over the next two days, at Agroalimentaria 2017 trade show in the Dominican Republic. St. Lucia Trade Export Promotion Agency (TEPA) coordinated the presence of the Saint Lucia booth, and is representing local producers at the trade event, which runs from Thursday May 18th -20th. The Saint Lucia booth is displaying the products of Baron Foods Ltd, St. Lucia Distillers, Antillia Brewery Company and Jackman’s, a coconut oil manufacturer and Rain Forest Foods Ltd.

Now in its sixth year, the Agroalimentaria trade show is recognised as one of the most important Food Industry trade fairs in the Caribbean region. The trade show provides a unique opportunity for food, tobacco, and beverage firms to showcase their products to international buyers. Forming the two-person contingent from TEPA on the ground in Santo Domingo are Jerson Badal –Director, Client Services Delivery and Hyde (pronounce Heidi) Constantine-Felix, Client Services Manager.

Whilst penetrating Latin American markets has been difficult for many countries in CARICOM, said TEPA’s Public Relations Officer Glenfield Gilbert, TEPA continues to provide support services to Saint Lucian producers and service providers who maintain interest in these markets. In this regard, Mr. Gilbert says TEPA believes that attending Agroalimentaria 2017 will not only benefit the products and services on display but it will also aid in developing greater linkages with the commerce industry in the Dominican Republic.

Assistance to CARIFORUM exporters seeking to participate in Agroalimentaria 2017 was provided by Caribbean Export Development Agency (Caribbean Export), under the Regional Private Sector Development Programme (RPSDP) funded by the 11th European Development Fund (EDF). This assistance took the form of exhibition space, air travel and accommodation.

Agroalimentaria is organised by the Dominican Agroindustry Board (JAD) and the Dominican trade and investment promotion office (CEI-RD). In the previous edition of 2015, 135 exhibitors participated, more than 2,900 matchmaking sessions were held; and over US$200 million in negotiated sales were reported. Products exhibits fall within the categories of Organic and Fair Trade, Gourmet, Health and Wellness, Technology and Services, Agribusiness Suppliers.

In March this year, TEPA successfully staged Saint Lucia’s very first regional multi-sector trade show in Saint Lucia, with partnership support from AMERIJET and the OECS Commission. The four-day event attracted 150 exhibitors from the OECS as well as close to 30 regional and international buyers.