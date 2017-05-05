SALCC remembers Zhané and Zina

On May 5th, students and faculty of the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College celebrated the lives of 18-year-old Zhané Williams and 19-year-old Zina Anthony who died tragically on April 29th in a car crash.

The memorial for Zhané and Zina featured speeches and song from school groups, lecturers, friends and colleagues.

The St. Joseph’s Convent, Alma-Ata of Zhané and Zina also paid tribute with a steel pan rendition by the SJC steel orchestra.

Condolences to the families of the road fatality victims have poured in from the government and the Ministry of Education and various civil society groups.