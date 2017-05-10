Saltchuk – Tropical Shipping Grant Funds Available

Through the St. Lucia Youth Business Trust, Tropical Shipping has made available grant funds for young St. Lucian Entrepreneurs. The funds will assist start-ups with an impactful scalable business model.

The St Lucia Youth Business Trust (SLYBT) invites persons 18 to 25 years old to apply for grant support. Simply fill out their application form, attach your resume, passport size photo and business plan and submit to the St. Lucia Youth Business Trust at the St Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture office located at the American Drywall Building on the Vide Boutielle Highway.

Saltchuk is the parent company of Tropical Shipping Ltd and is a privately owned family business of diversified transportation and distribution companies headquartered in Seattle and provides various domestic and international marine and air cargo services throughout North America and the Caribbean. The Committee pool resources from their operating companies and allocate funds to impact youth development and post-secondary education programs.

The St. Lucia Youth Business Trust is a non-profit organization that provides youth, island wide, the opportunity to develop their business ideas and strengthen their ventures. Over the years, the SLYBT has helped hundreds of youth gain economic independence through the provision of mentorship, personal development training and a venture enhancement series.

Forms can be accessed on the Facebook page @SLYBT or collected at the office. Deadline for all submissions is June 8th 2017 at 4:30pm.

For more information please contact Mr. Wilton Jeremie at the Youth Business Trust Office at 4523165 or email at slybtslu@gmail.com