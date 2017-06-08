Home / Top Stories / Sandals Observes Ocean Day With Marchand Students

Sandals Observes Ocean Day With Marchand Students

Alison Kentish 1 min ago Top Stories Leave a comment

Sandals resorts international observed oceans day 2017 with students of the Marchand combined school.
The luxury resort chain has an ongoing “reading road trip” initiative with the school and officials say oceans day provided another opportunity to help the students, this time by teaching them about the importance of oceans.
They officially unveiled a specially commissioned oceans mural which they hope will not just beautify the Marchand combined school, but also serve as a special learning tool.

