Sarah Flood-Beaubrun, Castries Central MP for How Long?

Saint Lucia Minister responsible for External Affairs, Sarah Flood-Beaubrun on June 19th, sat on a special panel during an annual assembly for members of the Organization of American States (OAS) where discussions on various human rights issues topped the agenda.

Minister Flood-Beaubrun expressed to the hemispheric panel, her views on the composition of the family – during which she indicated her tenure as “representative” for the Castries Central constituency has continued for “20 years”. Watch video.

Sarah Flood-Beaubrun was first Elected Member of Parliament for Castries Central in 1997, serving until 2001. Flood-Beaubrun’s second stint as Castries Central MP began in 2001 but, came to an abrupt end between 2003/4 after falling out with the Saint Lucia Labour Party. She re-emerged as the Castries Central MP in 2016 under the United Workers Party.

Sarah Flood-Beaubrun tenure as an MP currently amounts to nine (9) years.