SDA Church Breaks Silence On Pastors Scandal

Miguel Fevrier 3 days ago

The Saint Lucia mission of 7th day Adventists wants the public not rush to judgment in the wake of a sex scandal involving two of the church’s leaders.

This week, police confirmed that two senior pastors in the SDA church were arrested, charged and bailed for unlawful sexual connection and indecent assault.

One comment

  1. Anonymous
    May 28, 2017 at 7:52 am

    The church is failing the people. End of time. Men of the cloth though fallible must act with measure and be mindful at all times of being christlike. The church must be held to a high moral standard. No excuse. Please note the press brief said they were employees not christians or pastoral care officers… Distance.

    Reply

