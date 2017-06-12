Senior OECS Individual/Team Championships 2017

St. Vincent Press Release

The SLU team returned home on Monday after a long weekend of competition in St. Vincent.

When the dust settled the bronze medals was shining as Team SLU wins 3rd place in the 2017 OECS squash championships.

Carlos also managed to steal a second place Trophy for his age category as seen in the picture below.

Special thanks to our sponsors who made this possible.

Namely:

The St. Lucia Yacht Club – Home of the team members.

Without the courts to train, the team at the club this would not be possible.

Natmed Ltd – For the uniform, gears and meds of the team.

Your continued support to the sport is amazing. Weather it encouraging, training the juniors or just being present at the club to accommodate who is there to get a game or two in.