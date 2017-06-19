Police are investigating an alleged home invasion in Pierrot, Vieux-Fort on Friday June 16th.
According to reports a group of men forced their way into a house, severely attacked two seniors and ransacked their home.
Police are investigating an alleged home invasion in Pierrot, Vieux-Fort on Friday June 16th.
According to reports a group of men forced their way into a house, severely attacked two seniors and ransacked their home.
Meanwhile, heavy showers and inclement weather did not put a damper on the second Soleil …