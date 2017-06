Between 2:50 pm and 3:10pm June 24th, gun shots rang out on upper Chausee road in Castries.

Reports suggest the shooter or shooters alighted from a motor vehicle.

At least one man is believed to have been shot in the incident.

The assailants reportedly made off in a vehicle. The shooting victim was rushed to hospital via private means, his last known condition is unknown.

The injured man is believed to be a Grass Street resident.