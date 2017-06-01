Simplyhelp Foundation Donates US $200k to Vulnerable

PRESS RELEASE:-His Excellency Douglas Shen, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to Saint Lucia, handover a full container of charity supplies to the Honourable Lenard Montoute, Minister for Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment at a ceremony held at National Emergency Management Organisation Headquarters on May 24, 2017. The charity supplies were donated by Simplyhelp Foundation, a Taiwanese-American NGO based in Los Angeles. Representatives from 17 constituencies island-wide attended the ceremony and collected various charity supplies for distribution.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Shen praised Simplyhelp Foundation for its generous donations and vowed to continue working with the Foundation to provide assistance to Saint Lucian communities in need. Ambassador Shen pointed out that Simplyhelp had cooperated with Taiwan Government in contributing over US$ 200,000 in goods to the people of Saint Lucia since 2015. This year Simplyhelp donated 68 different items worth around $200,000, including shoes, kitchen wares, clothing, toys, baby supplies, soccer balls, basket balls, stationary and LED lights.

Hon. Lenard Montoute addressed the needs and the challenges of the Saint Lucia vulnerable groups and expressed his deeply appreciation for the consistent contribution from Taiwan government and the Simplyhelp Foundation. Minister Montoute assured Ambassador Shen that the supplies will be provided to the most vulnerable groups on the island and looked forward to move fruitful collaborations between the two countries.

Simplyhelp Foundation is founded by Mrs. Tina Bow, a Taiwanese American, dedicated to relieving poverty around the world by providing emergency disaster relief, vocational training, and shelter and care for homeless elderly.