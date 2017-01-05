Breaking News
Home / Top Stories / Sir Dwight Laid To Rest

Sir Dwight Laid To Rest

Alison Kentish 1 hour ago Top Stories Leave a comment


Regional heads of government, diplomats, academics, family and friends of the late Sir Dwight Venner bade farewell to the world’s longest-serving central bank governor on Wednesday January 4th.
Sir Dwight passed away on December 22nd, 2016.
He was eulogized as a brilliant man, passionate integrationist and loving family man by speakers at his funeral service, which was streamed live and relayed by television stations across the region.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

Police Continue To Probe The Leslie Land Shooting Incident

Police are looking for two armed robbers who on January 3rd tied up a security …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved