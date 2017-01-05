Sir Dwight Laid To Rest



Regional heads of government, diplomats, academics, family and friends of the late Sir Dwight Venner bade farewell to the world’s longest-serving central bank governor on Wednesday January 4th.

Sir Dwight passed away on December 22nd, 2016.

He was eulogized as a brilliant man, passionate integrationist and loving family man by speakers at his funeral service, which was streamed live and relayed by television stations across the region.