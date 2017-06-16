SLADA Hosts Medical Clinic

Non-communicable diseases are taking a toll on families, communities and the health sector.

Health officials continue to express concern about the growing incidence of diabetes and the fact that annual diabetes-related amputation numbers are well over 100.

The St. Lucia diabetes and hypertension association (SLDHA) is hoping to expand medical care and screenings for the public.

On Saturday June 17th, 2017, the association will host a medical clinic.

Board member Sharon Ephraim is hoping that with specially reduced fees, more people will take the opportunity to visit the clinic and take control of their health.

The association provides foot care services during the week, but Saturday’s clinic gives patients an opportunity to be seen by medical doctors, have screenings and receive expert advice on care.