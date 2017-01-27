Breaking News
Home / Top Stories / Slain Pavee Man’s Family Reacts To Homicide

Slain Pavee Man’s Family Reacts To Homicide

Rehani Isidore 16 mins ago Top Stories Leave a comment


Meanwhile, the family of 34-year old Peter Desir who was shot dead on January 26th wants answers. They are refuting rumors of mistaken identity in relation to Desir’s shooting death.
Meanwhile, the criminal investigations department has not reported any arrests in connection with Desir’s daylight execution.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

Festival Commission Takes Shape

The government is rolling out the much talked about festivals commission to over Saint Lucia’s …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved