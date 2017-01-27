Meanwhile, the family of 34-year old Peter Desir who was shot dead on January 26th wants answers. They are refuting rumors of mistaken identity in relation to Desir’s shooting death.
Meanwhile, the criminal investigations department has not reported any arrests in connection with Desir’s daylight execution.
Slain Pavee Man's Family Reacts To Homicide
