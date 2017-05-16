SLHTA to host 53RD AGM and Tradeshow

The SLHTA extends a cordial invitation to you to our Annual Tradeshow

The SLHTA is pleased to announce that The Saint Lucia Hotel & Tourism Association’s (SLHTA’s) 53rd Annual General Meeting and Tradeshow 2017 will be hosted on Friday May 19th, 2017 at the Royalton Resorts Convention Centre . The tradeshow starts from 11:00am till 2:00pm.

The much anticipated Linkages in Tourism Tradeshow will indeed create a buzz and attraction for those individuals or companies looking to build networks and create new business opportunities. The Linkages in Tourism Trade Show has continuously grown over the past few years and this year is even better.

For further details, please contact Ms. Ismael/ Ms. Aimable at SLHTA 453-1811/ 452-5978.

Please confirm your attendance by replying to this email or calling the numbers above.

We look forward to your support in making the event successful.