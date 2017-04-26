Home / Top Stories / SLNT Chairperson Breaks Silence In Subvention Saga

SLNT Chairperson Breaks Silence In Subvention Saga

Miguel Fevrier 1 min ago Top Stories Leave a comment

The chairperson of the Saint Lucia National Trust (SLNT), is alleging that Prime Minister Allen Chastanet had called for the SLNT director to be relieved of his duties.
It’s the latest in the on-going spat between the trust and the prime minister who at odds on a number of projects and the direction of the organization.

