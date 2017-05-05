SLNT wants Tulsie to Stay

Director of the Saint Lucia National Trust [SLNT] Bishnu Tulsie has been asked to forgo his retirement and stay on for an additional term.

According to SLNT communications officer, Karetta Crux-Charles the Trust membership unanimously voted on a resolution to retain Tulsie as director following the April 29th ‘emergency national meeting’. Listen below.

Bishnu Tulsie does have the final say on his tenure at the Trust due to end in October.

One figurative vote to remove Tulsie as SLNT director could come from Cabinet. Trust Chairperson Dr. Vasantha Chase told News4orce that the Prime Minister Allen Chastanet informally requested Tulsie’s dismissal.

Prime Minister Chastanet has been vocal in recent months on the SLNT director claiming,

“He’s [Tulsie] lost his objectivity.”

The SLNT has raised objections to two government backed development plans than include a proposed manmade causeway to the protected Maria Islands and a dolphin park at the Pigeon Island National Landmark.

The Allen Chastanet led Administration expect these economic plans to create jobs and attract foreign direct investment. The SLNT is opposing the ‘southern causeway’ and the dolphin park, citing various environmental and heritage concerns.