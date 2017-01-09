SLP Issues Another Retort In CIP Amendments Row

A letter from former Prime Minister Dr. Kenny Anthony to an international investment firm on a proposed development has leaked on social media. On January 5th, the opposition confirmed the leak – pre-empting a possible bomb-shell disclosure from incumbent Prime Minister Allen Chastanet.
