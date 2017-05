SLTU Prepares for First Ever Calypso Contest

Plans are underway for the Saint Lucia teacher’s union (SLTU) first calypso contest.

The show is slated for Friday, may 26th at the national cultural center.

The aim of the show is to empower SLTU members.

“Kaiso in Class” is the theme of the contest.

13 teachers have been chosen to participate in the event.