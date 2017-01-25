The Saint Lucia Teachers Union (SLTU) has re-affirmed its ‘zero tolerance’ position on teacher/student misconduct.
The SLTU has broken its silence on the controversy surrounding George Charles Secondary principal Walston Alfred and a now former student.
With a disciplinary hearing now underway, the SLTU want assurances of a fair hearing.
Home / Top Stories / SLTU Reaffirms Stance On Teacher/Student Misconduct
Check Also
Augier Combined Holds 2nd Student Council Election
Students of the Augier Combined School are learning about governance through the elections process. The …