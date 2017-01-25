Breaking News
SLTU Reaffirms Stance On Teacher/Student Misconduct

Rehani Isidore


The Saint Lucia Teachers Union (SLTU) has re-affirmed its ‘zero tolerance’ position on teacher/student misconduct.
The SLTU has broken its silence on the controversy surrounding George Charles Secondary principal Walston Alfred and a now former student.
With a disciplinary hearing now underway, the SLTU want assurances of a fair hearing.

