Soleil Jazz off to a ‘Good Start’

The curtains came down on the inaugural Soleil Jazz festival on May 14th after four days of musical concerts in the north of Saint Lucia.

Soleil Jazz follows the discontinued Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival which ran for 25 years since 1991. The previous Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival infused various music genres that included Pop, Rap & Hip-Hop, Latin, Rhythm and Blues, Calyspo, Soca, Dancehall and Jazz – blended and spread over a three day ‘main stage’ concert.

Soleil Jazz has shifted the focus mainly on jazz music. Attendance at the Pigeon Island National Landmark venue for Soleil Jazz was noticeably fewer than previous years.

During the May 14th finale at the Pigeon Island National Landmark, Chief Executive Officer of the newly minted Events Company of Saint Lucia who produced Soleil Jazz, Thomas Leonce, told HTS News4orce the inaugural hosting got off to, ‘a good start.’ Listen below.

The decline in overall attendance at Soleil Leonce said can be attributed to the ‘different format’ from the previous Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival.

“You had more big named artists in different genres of music. The jazz crowd is more niche, it’s a more narrow crowd and, a more discerning audience and a more mature audience…you don’t have a contemporary artist that would appeal to that age group. So that is what’s missing…”