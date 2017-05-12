Soleil Jazz Set the Mood at Royalton on Opening Night

HTS News4orce has the highlights of Soleil Jazz from opening night at the Royalton Saint Lucia Resort & Spa on May 11th.

Ronald ‘Boo’ Hinkson and the Young Stars featuring Saint Lucia’s best vocalist crooned and grooved away.

Saint Lucian Groovy Soca King Teddyson John gave a surprise performance after being called on stage by ‘Boo’. Watch below.

‘Boo’ and Irvine ‘Ace’ Loctor brought the house down at the Royalton conference centre.

Soleil Jazz continues through May 14th for the climax at the Pigeon Island National Landmark.