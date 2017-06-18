Soleil Roots & Soul Climaxes Today

Musiq Soulchild, Etana, Rob Zii & Phyness and Dianna Phillip will take main stage at the Pigeon Island National Landmark for the climax of the final day of the Soleil Roots & Soul concert on June 18th.

Day 2 of Soleil Roots & Soul will also feature a preview of what’s to come ahead of the annual Saint Lucia carnival celebrations slated for July. Saint Lucia’s top soca and groovy soca artists will prop up the biggest and trendiest carnival bands for a special performance at Soleil Roots & Soul.

Soleil Roots & Soul – a festival dedicated to musicians who are setting new trends in reggae, conscious hip-hop, Afro-punk and R&B, with performances, master classes and encounters between artists and other actors in the music business.

Like Saint Lucia Jazz, there will be free and paying concerts, in various parts of the island, again culminating at the Pigeon Island National Landmark, this time on Fathers’ Day, Sunday June 18.

This event will include a professional marketplace that brings together musicians, record labels, online music stores and platforms, specialized journalists and other actors in order to enhance market access for Saint Lucian and other musicians and producers.

http://www.stlucia.org/summerfestival/roots-soul/