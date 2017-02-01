Soufriere Mariners Worried About Uptick In Crime

The Soufriere marine management association (SMMA) is committed to curbing breakings.
An increasing number of yachts-men and women have found themselves victims of robberies and burglaries.
Some locals who earn their living from the southern tourism sector say Soufriere residents are also targets for criminals.
