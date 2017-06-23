Spring Water for the people by the people

PRESS RELEASE:-

To our fellow St. Lucians,

Following extensive testing by the St Lucia Bureau of Standards, Forest Springs Ltd is pleased to announce our return to the market.

Passionate about the safety and ‘’well-being’’ of our consumers, we reaffirm our commitment and dedication to providing the purest, high quality 100% natural spring water sourced directly from remote springs in the lush green community of Daban, Saltibus, Saint Lucia.With no artificial additives or flavours, Forest Springs overflows with natural minerals, providing a host of natural health benefits.

Forest Springs wishes to thank the general public and retail outlets for your understanding, support and continued patronage.

For further information and an inside look into our operations, and passions, follow us on Facebook:www.facebook.com/ForestSpringsLtd.

Sincerely,

The Forest Springs Team