St. Jude Audit Recommends The Project Be Overhauled?



Hts news4orce has been informed that the almost $1 million dollar technical audit on the overdue

St. Jude hospital recommends that the construction project be overhauled due to issues with compliance.

The proposal to go back to the drawing board is just one of the recommendations, which could have broad implications for the project, which has so far cost tens of millions of dollars.

The completion of the hospital has been mired in controversy ever since the facility went up in smoke almost 8 years ago.