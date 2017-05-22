Home / News Updates / St Jude Hospital Ambulance Now in Service

St Jude Hospital Ambulance Now in Service

Rehani Isidore 1 hour ago News Updates Leave a comment

St Jude Hospital Ambulance Now in Service

St. Jude Hospital informs the general public that the recently acquired ambulance from Canadian donor, Caribbean North Charities Foundation, is now in operation.

The ambulance will be used to transport hospital patients to Castries for medical services not currently available in the south of the island.

St Jude Hospital thanks the public for their patience and support while the ambulance underwent standard checks and assessments ahead of its commissioning.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

Ave Maria Girls Jazz

The Ministry of Education is pursuing avenues for incorporating technology in education. talks are expected …

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved