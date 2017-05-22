St Jude Hospital Ambulance Now in Service

St. Jude Hospital informs the general public that the recently acquired ambulance from Canadian donor, Caribbean North Charities Foundation, is now in operation.

The ambulance will be used to transport hospital patients to Castries for medical services not currently available in the south of the island.

St Jude Hospital thanks the public for their patience and support while the ambulance underwent standard checks and assessments ahead of its commissioning.