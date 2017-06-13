St. Jude Hospital appoints a new CEO

The Board of Directors of St Jude Hospital is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs. Verna Charles to the post of Chief Executive Officer of the health Institution.

Mrs. Charles has served the hospital in various capacities over a thirty seven (37) year period. During that period she has performed in various senior management capacities. This includes, Nursing Director from 2008 to 20016. She also served as Acting CEO at the institution on no less than five (5) occasions.

Mrs. Charles holds a Masters in Public Administration and Health Service Management as well as a Diploma of Higher Education in Nursing. Among her achievements are: establishment of a Procurement and Inventory Committee to manage supplies and demands, Successfully negotiated transition of Dialysis Staff from the Ministry of Health to St Jude Hospital, Development of a Nursing Administration Manual; and Establishment of a MOU between St Jude Hospital and Spartans Medical University.

The new CEO has articulated her personal vision, which states: “To Lead unwaveringly with integrity, be a positive change agent and apply ethical principles to make a significant difference”.

The Board of Directors of St Jude Hospital looks forward to working in collaboration with the new CEO in fulfillment of its strategic outlook and the vision of Making St Jude “A Healthcare Provider of Excellence”.

Mrs Verna Charles’ appointment took effect on 1st, June, 2017.