St Jude Hospital to Host Diabetes Eye Specialist

Rehani Isidore 15 mins ago News Updates Leave a comment

St Jude Hospital will be hosting a Diabetes Eye Specialist from Monday July 3, 2017 – Friday July 14, 2017.

Dr. Jeevak Lal is a longstanding volunteer with St Jude Hospital who will be seeing both newly diagnosed and chronic diabetics.

Eye complications are very common with diabetes which, if treated early, can prevent blindness.

Physicians are kindly requested to refer diabetic patients to see Dr. Lal during the above-mentioned period for basic eye examinations and laser treatment if indicated. The visit costs $50.00.

For appointments and more information please call 459-6700 or 459-6750.

