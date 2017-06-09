St Lucia Bureau of Standards to celebrate World Accreditation Day

The Saint Lucia Bureau of Standards will join the rest of the global community to mark the observance of World Accreditation Day on June 9th 2017.

The observance is an initiative jointly established by the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) and the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC), to raise awareness of the importance of accreditation.

The Saint Lucia Bureau of Standards as the National Accreditation Focal point will this year hold a half day workshop for medical laboratory personnel on an approach to promote accreditation to ISO/IEC 15189:2012 requirements for quality and competence in medical laboratories, through Stepwise Improvement Programme for accreditation of medical labs.

The Stepwise Programme enables laboratories to interpret and follow a tiered approach to achieve accreditation. It is designed to simplify the requirements in such a way as to engage the laboratories in meeting the requirements at a reasonable pace.

The CARICOM Regional Organisation for Standards and Quality (CROSQ) has established a Caribbean Cooperation for Accreditation (CCA) Scheme based on the principles of mutual cooperation and collaboration among recognised National Accreditation Bodies (NABs), National Accreditation Focal Points (NAFPs) and CROSQ.

The SLBS is a NAFP representative is charged with the promotion of accreditation and its uses to regulators and users, to encourage good practice, and to provide national administrative links between potential laboratory clients and the NABs.

Two of the NABs established in the region are the Jamaica National Agency for Accreditation (JANAAC) and Trinidad &Tobago Laboratory Accreditation Service (TTLABS) which provide accreditation of medical labs to the ISO 15189 standard.

The half day workshop on June 9, 2017 will take place at the SLBS Office in Bisee from 9:00 a.m.