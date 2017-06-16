St. Lucia Crisis Centre to Host Father’s Day Fundraiser Luncheon

Sunday June 18, 2017 is observed with added significance for the St. Lucia Crisis Centre. The day is celebrated as Father’s Day and the St. Lucia Crisis Centre has organized its annual Fund Raising Father’s Day Lunch for the entire family at the Cardinal Kelvin Felix Archdiocesan Pastoral Centre at Marisule. On this day we acknowledge the importance of fathers in building healthy families and recognize the contribution fathers and father figures make to the lives of their children.

This lunch provides an opportunity for fathers to bond even closer with their families by providing meaningful social activities in which every member of the family can participate individually and or as part of a group. There will be an attractive entertainment package, including wonderful door prizes to be won, therefore fathers will be motivated to accomplish even more, with and for their families.

Adults will be required to contribute EC$75.00 and children under 12 EC$35.00. Lunch will be served between 12 and 4:00 p.m.

Proceeds will go towards the St. Lucia Crisis Centre in its efforts to assist families in crisis, and to enable our men to be more responsible and empowered.

May God bless all those who struggle to meet the needs of their families and to commend you fathers as well who continue to nurture, guide and protect your families.