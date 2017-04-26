STALL KEEPER BOOK TOUR MOVES to SOUFRIERE

Saint Lucian author Dr. Anderson Reynolds paid a visit to HTS studios on April 26th to promote his ongoing book tour for his latest novel – The Stall Keeper.

The Stall Keeper is set in the author’s hometown of Vieux Fort, the southernmost part of the island, and employs the American World War II occupation of the town as backdrop.

The Stall Keeper book tour launched in Vieux-Fort on April 2nd and will move to the town of Soufriere on April 27th.

Dr. Reynolds believes his novel can be used as a development guide for investors amid ongoing controversy surrounding a multi-billion dollar development proposal earmarked for Vieux-Fort.

The Stall Keeper received rave reviews from other local authors including Allan Weekes and Dr. Jolien Harmsen.

http://www.seattlebookcompany.com/the-stall-keeper/