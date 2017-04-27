Home / News Updates / Suspect Charged in Trois Piton Homicide

Suspect Charged in Trois Piton Homicide

Police have charged 39-year old Wayne Janvier, a Trois Piton resident, in connection with the death of 59-year old Leonard Felicien.

Felicien also a Trois Piton resident, sustained fatal stab wounds on April 22nd, 2017 during a violent altercation. Leonard Felicien is the 21st homicide victim in 2017.

