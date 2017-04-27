Suspect Charged in Trois Piton Homicide
Rehani Isidore
1 hour ago
News Updates, Top Stories
Police have charged 39-year old Wayne Janvier, a Trois Piton resident, in connection with the death of 59-year old Leonard Felicien.
Felicien also a Trois Piton resident, sustained fatal stab wounds on April 22nd, 2017 during a violent altercation. Leonard Felicien is the 21st homicide victim in 2017.
