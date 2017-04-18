Suspected Bandit Hospitalized



A bleeding masked and armed suspected burglar was picked up by police in the community of Girard, Cacoa, Babonneau in the wee hours of Sunday April 16th.

He was one of 3 men police say robbed a bar owner in the community.

His accomplices are on the run.

The suspect is receiving treatment at victoria hospital and residents say they are hopeful that a string of robberies and burglaries in the community has finally coming to an end.

