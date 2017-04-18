Home / Top Stories / Suspected Bandit Hospitalized

Suspected Bandit Hospitalized

Alison Kentish 1 hour ago Top Stories Leave a comment


A bleeding masked and armed suspected burglar was picked up by police in the community of Girard, Cacoa, Babonneau in the wee hours of Sunday April 16th.
He was one of 3 men police say robbed a bar owner in the community.
His accomplices are on the run.
The suspect is receiving treatment at victoria hospital and residents say they are hopeful that a string of robberies and burglaries in the community has finally coming to an end.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

Health Ministry Launches Bilharzia Survey

The health ministry and its partners are embarking on a survey in April to assess …

Leave a Reply

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved